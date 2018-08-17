Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Crime

Brotherly 'love tap' clash ends in court

Ross Irby
by
17th Aug 2018 12:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A BLOW to his brother's face was nothing more than "a love tap" - according to a man charged with assault.

Despite his mother getting in between the brothers, Declan Allum reached over and punched his brother in the face, an Ipswich court heard.

Prosecutor Sergeant Tracey Laing said the injured brother then complained to police.

She said the assault happened at 6pm in the family home during a verbal argument when the other brother was seated on a couch.

He told police his brother Declan aggressively stormed toward him and their mother jumped in between.

Declan then reached over the top of his mother and punched him in the face.

Sgt Laing said that when asked about the punch, Declan said it was just a love tap. "And thinks (his brother) was pathetic in reporting the assault to police". Allum, 20, from Redbank Plains, pleaded guilty to assaulting his brother in a domestic violence offence on July 5.

"It was just a petty argument between brothers," Allum told Ipswich magistrate Donna MacCallum.

"I know I shouldn't have taken it that far. It was wrong."

Ms MacCallum noted that there were no serious injuries and fined him $600.

assault domestic violence ipswich court redbank plains
Ipswich Queensland Times

Top Stories

    Push for widespread use of welfare card

    premium_icon Push for widespread use of welfare card

    News EVERY Australian under 35 years on a parenting payment or the dole would be forced on to cashless debit card, under push to dramatically extend welfare control.

    • 17th Aug 2018 1:21 AM
    Unqualified teachers forced to teach key subjects

    premium_icon Unqualified teachers forced to teach key subjects

    Education Serious shortage of qualified teachers worsens.

    LETTER: Why limit cashless card to under-35s?

    LETTER: Why limit cashless card to under-35s?

    Letters to the Editor Send letters to editorial@news-mail.com.au

    Is Keith Pitt set to walk on NEG?

    premium_icon Is Keith Pitt set to walk on NEG?

    News Mr Pitt said he won't comment on 'anonymous sources in a newspaper'

    Local Partners