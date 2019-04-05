Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Shwan Manmi sued his brother for damages for injuries after slipping on the bathmat.
Shwan Manmi sued his brother for damages for injuries after slipping on the bathmat.
News

Brother sues sibling over bathroom mat slip

by Margaret Scheikowsk
5th Apr 2019 9:36 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A SYDNEY man who says he's suffered severe dizziness since slipping on a mat in a bathroom in 2014 has lost his lawsuit against the home's owner - his brother.

Shwan Manmi sued Rang Manmi for damages for injuries he said he suffered after slipping on the bath mat, falling backwards and striking his head and neck on the edge of the tub.

The now 40-year-old claimed his brother owed him a duty of care and breached that duty by placing a mat on the bathroom floor that was slippery.

It was argued Rang Manmi knew - or should have known - it was a slip hazard and unsafe.

Shwan Manmi said his brother should have ensured it was a non-slip mat and warned him of the presence of the slippery mat at the Bonnyrigg Heights house.

But Judge Matthew Dicker in the NSW District Court on Wednesday found in favour of Rang Manmi, ordering his older brother to pay his legal costs.

Shwan Manmi previously was awarded $150,000 damages after injuring his neck and back when he slipped on a bottle and fell down some stairs at the Marconi Club in 2007.

Judge Dicker found both brothers, who are not on good terms, to be honest witnesses.

 

Manmi was awarded $150k after slipping on a bottle at the Marconi Club in 2007.
Manmi was awarded $150k after slipping on a bottle at the Marconi Club in 2007.


He accepted medical evidence that Mr Manmi had pre-existing neck problems arising from the 2007 accident and that his later loss of balance and dizziness was not connected to the mat fall.

In rejecting the claim of breach of duty of care, the judge said the risk of slipping on a mat in a bathroom was "clear and obvious" and a reasonable person would exercise caution due to the potential for the floor to be damp or wet.

More Stories

bathroom mat court case editors picks family court legal medical issue slip

Top Stories

    STATE OF MADNESS: No plan to use $8m funding

    premium_icon STATE OF MADNESS: No plan to use $8m funding

    Politics EIGHT million dollars in federal budget funding is sitting in no man's land as the political blame game ramps up.

    Reasons for youth to stay in the Rum City

    premium_icon Reasons for youth to stay in the Rum City

    News Large businesses sprout from Rum City grounds

    New data reveals rise in DVO breaches

    premium_icon New data reveals rise in DVO breaches

    Crime Latest court figures reveal Bundaberg's domestic violence stats

    LETTERS: Urgent need for safety works on road corner

    premium_icon LETTERS: Urgent need for safety works on road corner

    Letters to the Editor Send letters to editorial@news-mail.com.au