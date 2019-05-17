Brother of murdered domestic violence victim sent to jail

THE brother of a woman murdered in a domestic violence incident has been heard in Dalby District Court for committing his own acts of domestic violence against his ex-partner and the mother of his children.

The defendant, 32, pleaded guilty to one count of assault occasioning bodily harm, and one count of common assault in court on Monday.

On November 4, 2018, at 1.30am the defendant and the victim, 26, became involved in a heated verbal altercation over claims of infidelity after drinking heavily together during the night.

The defendant left his home and was followed onto the street by his former partner.

The defendant allegedly "snapped" and grabbed the victim by the neck with his left hand, squeezing tightly and pushing her back on the road twice.

The victim sustained bruising on her neck, along with pain in her back and hips from the impact of hitting the road.

The defendant's mother shed tears from the gallery as Ms Goldie detailed the family's history with domestic violence.

Judge Dennis Lynch reprimanded the defendant in light of the seriousness of the offence.

"If it had been more serious then the consequences for you would have been more serious," he said.

"You are right to be ashamed of yourself."

For the common assault charge, the defendant was convicted but not further punished.

He was sentenced to three months' imprisonment for the second charge suspended for an operational period of two years.