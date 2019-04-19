Brooks hopes Cup win can end stellar week

TROPHY: Ron Brook and Gail Lidden with Roman Chalice, the winner of the Easter Cup, last year.

TROPHY: Ron Brook and Gail Lidden with Roman Chalice, the winner of the Easter Cup, last year. TAHLIA STEHBENS

GREYHOUNDS: Gin Gin trainer Ron Brooks has been waiting almost a decade for the Bundaberg Greyhound Club to get TAB.

Now he gets the chance to celebrate it with hopefully a win in the Easter Cup.

Brooks will be looking for back-to-back Cups after taking out the crown with Roman Chalice last year.

He has won two of the last five Easter Cups with Mo Zam Zeke winning for him as well in 2014.

Brooks will race this year's event with Kiewa Rebel in one of the last two race meets for the club as a non-TAB facility before it converts on May 13.

"Any race is difficult to win,” he said.

"Kiewa Rebel has drawn in box two, which potentially is tough.”

The dog finished first last week in the heats with Brooks confident of a good showing.

As long as Kiewa Rebel can start well.

"He's not the greatest starter so the box might not be bad,” Brooks said. "He'll be fairly prominent and very strong on the run home.

"He's a young dog on the up so I'm hopeful he does well.”

Brooks said he couldn't wait for TAB to officially start in Bundaberg.

He now hoped the whole community got on board.

"It's been a long road,” he said.

"I now hope the local council can embrace greyhound racing.

"It's an important thing for our community to get TAB.”

The form guide for today's race is below.

Race 1 - CRAFT RENTAL & HARDWARE - 460m - 1.30pm

1. CAMBLA YAP YAP - 6545 - Louise Cameron - 27.75

2. SPINCETTE - 5542 - Jeffrey Card - 27.32

4. DAME ESMERELDA - 4856 - Douglas Gladman - 28.82

5. GRAND DUKE - 5777 - Natasha Ogden

6. WHITE SWIRL - 6773 - Eric Conroy - 28.23

8.OVER THE HILL - 6765 - Neil Card - 27.70

9. LIKA KENZIE - 687 - Ronald Brook - 28.37

Race 2 - REALWAY PROPERTY CONSULTANTS - 460m - 1.50pm

1. CANDY SPARKLES - 4872 - Douglas Gladman - 26.96

2. JETYRA BUCKSKIN - 8238 - Phillip Shaxson

3. NAUGHTY CAMBLA - 4233 - Louise Cameron - 26.87

4. OUR CAMBLA BOY - 2384 - Louise Cameron - 27.04

5. MINOR DETAILS - 1 - Jamie Hosking - 27.06

6. TICA BOO BOO - 5726 7 Paul Burgess - 27.23

7. LONGSHOT LARRY - 0446 7 Ricky Hassall - 27.45

8. ALL THE SAME - 8775 - Natasha Ogden - 27.65

Race 3 - GREAT NORTHERN - 460m - 2.10pm

1. SPRING FESTIVAL - 1775 - Phillip Shaxson - 27.54

2. BETTA BE BUNDY - 8425 - Kevin Pershouse - 26.70

3. BELLI BLUE - 2651 - Eric Conroy - 27.10

4. EXCLUSIVE CHLOE - 5413 - Douglas Gladman - 27.39

6. GALLON OF CAMBLA - 5576 - Louise Cameron - 26.80

7. CRAZY CAMBLA - 8555 - Louise Cameron - 26.81

8. CANNY DANCER - 5714 - Ronald Brook - 27.09

Race 4 - TERRY'S SIGNS - 460m - 2.30pm

1. STAR OF CAMBLA - 6388 - Louise Cameron - 26.65

2. BURRUM BOY - 3271 - Ricky Hassall - 26.77

3. NANNY'S CHARLIE - 3516 - Thomas Lowe - 26.89

4. NO MORE - 7747 - Neil Card - 27.42

6 PEARLY WHITES - 7484 - Eric Conroy - 26.78

7 CAMBLA BANJO - 6664 - Louise Cameron - 27.27

8 BET YOU WILL - 5377 - Patricia Kent - 26.86

Race 5 - RAY EDWARD REAL ESTATE - 460m - 2.50pm

1. DRIVES ME CRAZY - 4517 - Allen Kelly - 27.27

2. SWEET CAMBLA - 6685 - Louise Cameron - 27.52

3. DOTTIE'S IMAGE - 5626 - Paul Burgess - 27.25

4. DIZZY CAMBLA - 3758 - Gregory Kennedy - 27.04

5. SOX THE FOX - 3324 - Natasha Ogden - 26.81

6. EMULATING CHLOE - 3633 - Douglas Gladman - 27.36

7. JUNK YARD HUTCHY - 3547 - Jamie Hosking

8. KIRA ROCKS - 2157 - Ronald Brook - 27.32

Race 6 - PRIME AGENTS - 460m - 3.10pm

1. BRANDY CAMBLA - 1645 - Louise Cameron - 26.70

2. SANDSHOE - 5361 - Patricia Kent - 26.56

3. HYPNOTISE EYES - 6655 - Paul Burgess - 26.44

4. SHE'S INYA FACE - 1521 - Natasha Ogden - 26.75

6. RICHMER ASSAULT - 3314 - David Plummer - 26.70

7. KISS THE GROOM - 2833 - Allen Kelly - 26.61

8. LET'S GO FABIO - 7486 - Douglas Gladman - 26.45

Race 7 - EASTER CUP - 460m - 3.30pm

1. MACQUIRE - 4152 - Gregory Kennedy - 26.57

2. KIEWA REBEL - 1431 - Ronald Brook - 26.60

3. WINDY GIRL - 7231 - Ricky Hassall - 26.72

4. WICKED TAY - 4222 - John Watts - 26.82

5. TYLER LEE - 5711 - Jamie Hosking - 26.69

6. STILTON ALI - 1622 - David Plummer - 26.80

7. SHEZA DRYVA - 8121 - Narelle Mulcahy - 26.98

8. CAMBLA CRUISER - 2242 - Louise Cameron - 26.93

9. EMULATING CHLOE - 3633 - Douglas Gladman - 27.36

10. EXCLUSIVE CHLOE - 5413 - Douglas Gladman - 27.39

Race 8 - GSL LAWYERS - 460m - 3.50pm

1. FASHION FLIRT - 3724 - Ronald Brook - 26.65

2. SHOOTING THROUGH - 2153 - Mathew Card - 26.67

3. SPRING RUBY - 1315 - Phillip Shaxson - 26.63

4. CAMBLA LALA - 2473 - Louise Cameron - 26.38

6. DYNA RAZE - 4141 - David Plummer - 26.35

7. FOXY FIREBALL - 2571 - David Plummer - 26.39

8. GLEN CAMBLA - 7256 - Louise Cameron - 26.73