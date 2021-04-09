Broncos stars under fire for deleted photo

Former Broncos player Jamil Hopoate with Broncos stars, Anthony Milford, and with partner Shae Beathe.

Broncos stars Anthony Milford and Alex Glenn are reportedly in hot water with club officials after they were seen with disgraced former teammate Jamil Hopoate.

The two senior players were pictured in a staged photo with Hopoate and former Broncos teammate Joe Ofahengaue, who is now at the Wests Tigers.

The image of the players together was posted by Ofahengaue on his Instagram account this week, but has since been deleted.

The Broncos have been based in Sydney since Queensland's COVID-19 spike last month, forced to relocate ahead of their Round 4 match against the Storm, which was shifted to Melbourne.

The club remained in Sydney before their Round 5 defeat at the hands of the Rabbitohs on Thursday night.

During this stay, Glenn, the club's captain, and Milford, the club's highest-paid player, caught up with Hopoate in Sydney, leaving them offside with senior club officials, The Courier-Mail reports.

Milford has been a lightning rod for criticism during the club's disastrous start to 2021 - and is reportedly yet to be offered a contract extension beyond this season.

The 26-year-old was last year let go by the Broncos at the end of the 2020 season after he made his NRL debut in Round 1. He was left without a club for the 2021 season.

The son of notorious former Manly player John Hopoate, and the brother of Bulldogs star Will Hopoate in February pleaded guilty to hitting his partner Shae Beathe to the ground before allegedly getting in his car and driving away from the scene.

He pleaded guilty to two charges of common assault relating to allegations he struck Beathe in the car park of the Club Panthers licensed venue in Port Macquarie on December 28 last year.

Hopoate was thrown out for spitting on security after he and Beathe - the mother of 10-month-old child - became embroiled in an argument.

Court documents show Hopoate is alleged to have knocked Beathe to the ground after striking her with his open palm

She was taken to hospital by police for treatment and Hopoate was pulled over and charged with mid-range drink driving with a blood alcohol reading of 0.095.

The incident is said to have cost Hopoate an opportunity with a Sydney-based NRL side.

He was originally charged with three counts of common assault, two counts of stalking or intimidation and mid-range drink driving.

Hopoate previously served jail time in 2014 after assaulting two men outside a pub in Sydney's northern beaches - after which he was sacked by the Manly Sea Eagles.

He is scheduled to be sentenced on April 29.

Originally published as Broncos stars under fire for deleted photo