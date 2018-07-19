Broncos stars are coming for a clinic

ROAD TRIP: Former Queensland State of Origin players Darius Boyd (left) and Sam Thaiday will be visiting Bundaberg next week for a clinic.

LEAGUE: The farewell tour for NRL great Sam Thaiday will involve a trip to Bundaberg next week.

The Australian and Queensland Maroon star and current Brisbane Bronco is coming to the region to run a clinic with fellow Bronco Darius Boyd.

The duo will be in the Rum City on Tuesday, holding a two hour clinic for any rugby league player playing in the under-13, U14 and U15 age group in Bundaberg.

Between them they have more than 550 NRL games of experience.

It could be the last time Thaiday visits the region as a player after announcing his retirement from all forms of the game last week.

"They are two big drawcards to the region,” NRL game development officer for Bundaberg Ian Kearton said.

"They will be here to drive the message to keep playing the game and to stick with your mates in the game.”

The event has already been well received with up to 60 registrations.

Kearton said anyone can be involved, as long as they are playing in the Bundaberg Junior Rugby League in those age groups.

"We're not going to cap it,” he said.

"All people have to do it register online and turn up.

"The session is free for everyone.”

The visit by Boyd is his first to the region after not playing in the Broncos trial match against North Queensland at Salter Oval in 2016.

For Thaiday it is his first visit to the region as a guest since he came to the Rum City in 2013 as part of the Queensland team following the floods.

Both will fly up in the afternoon before hosting the clinic from 3.15pm to 5.30pm at Salter Oval.

To register for the event, head to https://bit.ly/2uwsozX and fill in the details of the junior that will be playing.

For more information on the day you can also call Kearton on 0447837476.