Broncos star denies exit talks, focuses on Origin

REPORTS of Matt Gillett's potential departure from NRL club Brisbane have been greatly exaggerated, it seems.

The Test back-rower has dismissed talk that he will be looking elsewhere after it emerged he is a free agent in 2018.

Gillett had re-signed with the Broncos until the end of 2020, however, reports on Wednesday claimed the workaholic forward had a clause in his contract that allowed him to test his value with clubs this year.

It had emerged Gillett had a two-year option in his favour under the four season deal signed in 2016, making him officially off contract and open to up to $1 million-a-season offers from rivals in 2018.

But Gillett made it clear where his loyalties lay when quizzed on the News Corp report.

Asked point-blank whether he was going anywhere, Gillett said: "Nope. "Playing for the Broncos is a big deal.

"I am just playing footy and am at the Broncos on a four-year deal so no (I am not going anywhere)."

Gillett said he had more pressing priorities, like nailing down a Queensland State of Origin starting berth.

Maroons coach Kevin Walters on Wednesday said veterans Greg Inglis and Matt Scott would be walk up starts for Queensland this season after missing the 2017 Origin series due to season-ending knee injuries.

Despite a glowing Origin record, Gillett was not about to assume he was also a Queensland selection lock under Walters.

The 29-year-old has played 18 straight Origins since his 2012 Maroons debut but didn't secure a starting spot until Walters took over the reins in 2016.

Still, Gillett was not taking anything for granted ahead of the 2018 series.

"A starting jersey is something you want to hold on to for as long as you can - it's a goal to keep that jersey," he said.

Gillett kept his fingers crossed he would be welcoming strike weapon Inglis and Test prop Scott back into the Maroons fold this year.

"They have been a big part of Queensland's success for a long time now," he said.

"They will be pretty eager to get back into the side but it's exciting to see those guys back out there playing footy."

Gillett believed Inglis would bounce back from a tumultuous week in which racial abuse was reportedly levelled at the South Sydney superstar in last weekend's NRL clash at Penrith.

Inglis on Wednesday labelled any racism in society "appalling" after the NRL launched an investigation into the disturbing allegations.

"He has been around for a while and he's a big part of our success," Gillett said of Inglis' Origin record.

"To have him back now is pretty exciting, just to be able to play alongside him is exciting.

"He's a leader and can turn the game pretty quickly.

"I think all Queensland supporters are looking forward to seeing him again."