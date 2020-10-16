Broncos sex tape: Teen’s guilty plea after video went online

The woman accused of releasing a sex tape involving star Broncos player Kotoni Staggs has pleaded guilty in a Brisbane court.

McKenzie Lorraine Robinson, 18, arrived at the Brisbane Magistrates Court with her lawyer and another supporter dressed in a short dress, high heels and carrying a Louis Vuitton handbag

Robinson was charged with one count of distributing prohibited visual recordings.

McKenzie Lorraine Robinson arriving at Brisbane Magistrates Court. Pics Tara Croser.

The intimate video surfaced online in August after the pair met for sex in mid-June.

Police prosecutor Sergeant Henri Rantala told the court that on June 15, Staggs and Robinson agreed to meet for sex at her apartment.

During the encounter, Robinson asked if she could film the football player and used her phone to record him having sex with her from a "first person perspective".

Sgt Ranata said Staggs consented on the basis the video stay between the two of them.

He said in the weeks after the one night stand, Robinson sent the football player dozens of messages including a snippet of the intimate video and in early August, the x-rated clip began circulating online.

Kotoni Staggs says he was embarrassed by the sex tape. Picture: Scott Davis

Sgt Rantala said the video received domestic and international attention and caused Staggs "personal embarrassment" and "professional repercussions affecting his public brand and potential sponsorship opportunities".

"The appropriate sentence should reflect ... the personal embarrassment and economic ramifications it's had on the victim in the circumstances," he said.

The prosecutor submitted a heavy fine would be appropriate given her age and lack of criminal history.

The release of the x-rated video came amid a horror year for the young gun player who was the victim of online cat fishing earlier in the year when someone created a fake social media account with his photo and began messaging people.

Staggs, 21, has previously said he was left embarrassed by the sex tape which was shared on social media and dreaded having to tell his family.

The New South Wales State of Origin hopeful suffered a season-ending ACL tear in a game against the North Queensland Cowboys late last month.

Originally published as Broncos sex tape: Teen's guilty plea after video shared online