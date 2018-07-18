Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Payne Haas has been secured by the Brisbane Broncos on a lucrative contract. Picture: Darren England/AAP
Payne Haas has been secured by the Brisbane Broncos on a lucrative contract. Picture: Darren England/AAP
Rugby League

Brisbane Broncos secure Haas to the end of 2024

by Fox Sports staff writers
18th Jul 2018 5:50 PM

BRISBANE has locked down teenage behemoth Payne Haas on a huge NRL contract.

The Broncos have upgraded and extended the 18-year-old's contract to the end of 2024, in a deal worth a reported $3.4 million.

According to the Courier Mail's Pete Badel, it's the richest contract ever signed by an NRL teenager, beating the one Kalyn Ponga signed with Newcastle only last year.

Haas debuted for the Broncos earlier this season and looked impressive before injury ended his year prematurely.

Brisbane coach Wayne Bennett says the club isn't worried about the length of the contract.

"We know the potential that is there so it is not a risk factor for us," Bennett told NRL.com.

"It gives Payne security and us security for six years to know that every year he won't have some other club trying to knock him off the perch.

"It is important that we keep these boys because they are our future. Without young players coming through it minimises your future, particularly if you want to be a top team."

NRL.com claims the teenager had offers from at least six NRL clubs.

The club's attention now turns to fellow young gun forwards Tevita Pangai Jr, Matt Lodge, and Jaydn Su'a.

Bennett recently declared the current crop of young forwards is the best he's ever seen at the club.

Related Items

brisbane broncos jaydn sua matt lodge nrl payne haas tevita pangai jr wayne bennett
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Top Stories

    9-storey no-go zone: Planners share bombshell recommendation

    premium_icon 9-storey no-go zone: Planners share bombshell recommendation

    Council News COUNCIL planners have confirmed a nine-storey development proposed for the Bargara Esplanade is out of character and incompatible with the surrounding area.

    • 18th Jul 2018 5:00 PM
    'MUFFLED VOICES': Council can't listen to people's fears

    premium_icon 'MUFFLED VOICES': Council can't listen to people's fears

    Council News 'Council cannot lawfully consider the letters received'

    • 18th Jul 2018 5:12 PM
    Welfare card defended after damning audit

    premium_icon Welfare card defended after damning audit

    Politics There are doubts about whether the card actually helps people

    Emotional tribute to 24-year-old crash victim

    premium_icon Emotional tribute to 24-year-old crash victim

    News Described as one of a kind, Ms Herbert will be farewelled on Friday

    Local Partners