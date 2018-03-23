Rookie gets Broncos home in a thriller

BRISBANE rookie Jamayne Isaako became an NRL hero on Friday night, producing a remarkable hat-trick of magical plays to steal victory for the Broncos in a golden-point thriller against the Tigers.

In an extra-time heart-stopper at Campbelltown Stadium, Isaako showed veins of ice, snapping an 87th-minute penalty goal in just his fourth NRL game to snatch a 9-7 triumph before 11,434 fans.

The finish was laced with controversy, with the Broncos handed a penalty in the second period of golden point when Tigers forward Robbie Rochow was ruled not to be square at marker.

Isaako duly potted the 29-metre penalty from in front, sealing a dramatic win as irate Tigers fans unleashed a tirade of boos on referees Ashley Klein and Matt Noyen.

Broncos players celebrate their golden point win on Friday night.

The Broncos were staring at defeat as the Tigers clung to a 6-4 lead with three minutes to play when Isaako was sensationally thrust into the spotlight.

The 21-year-old Kiwi levelled scores at 6-all with a penalty in the 78th minute, then stepped up just 60 seconds later to snap a field goal to give the Broncos a 7-6 lead.

Remarkably, the drama continued, Tigers half Luke Brooks snapping a one-pointer with 42 seconds to play to breathe life into a scrappy affair that hurtled into extra-time.

Amid the madness, Isaako was The Iceman - literally putting the boot into the Tigers to snap their unbeaten streak and deliver Brisbane's second consecutive win.

Jamayne Isaako kicks the winning penalty goal for the Broncos.

But the grinding win came at a cost, with towering Broncos winger Corey Oates in danger of missing tomorrow week's derby against the Titans after injuring his hip in the 23rd minute.

It is hard to say which team deserved victory last night. Both teams were below-par and had their moments. But if NRL games are sometimes decided by luck, Brisbane got the rub of the green.

It was also a night of relief for Broncos big-money recruit Jack Bird, who made three handling errors and will be content to come through unscathed in his first game back from a shoulder reconstruction.

The fact neither side could manage a first-half try in a 2-all slugfest was less a testament to defensive bravery and more an indictment on the attacking competency of the Tigers and Broncos.

Jack Bird makes a run for the Broncos on Friday night.

Brisbane's halves Anthony Milford and Kodi Nikorima look a million bucks when their forwards are dominating in midfield, but they need to learn to play with patience when their pack is under the pump.

On a night of grit and grind, the contest was always going to be decided by just one moment. Isaako stepped up with the Power of One.

BRISBANE 9 (J Isaako 4 goals J Isaako field goal) WESTS TIGERS 7 (M Chee Kam try E Marsters goal L Brooks field goal) in extra time at Campbelltown Sports Stadium. Referee: Ashley Klein, Matt Noyen. Crowd: 11,434.