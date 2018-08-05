Oates: I won’t lose focus on finals

BRONCOS winger Corey Oates insists his lingering contract circus won't jeopardise Brisbane's premiership tilt as the Maroons flyer revealed he was weeks away from finalising his future.

Oates remains off-contract beyond this season after being hamstrung by his decision to sever ties with his current manager.

Oates, 23, is now being advised by father-in-law and Queensland Origin selector Gene Miles, but cannot ink a new deal until his management contract expires later this month, leaving him in limbo heading into the finals.

The Broncos slumped to an embarrassing 36-22 defeat to Canterbury at ANZ Stadium last Thursday in which Oates produced one of his least effective performances of what has been an otherwise outstanding season.

A backrower in his junior days, Oates has played most of his 115 NRL games on the wing, but has been courted by Parramatta and Canterbury as he weighs up a potential return to the forward pack.

Oates has been linked with the Cowboys ahead of next Thursday's derby at 1300SMILES Stadium, but North Queensland officials have distanced themselves from reports they are looking to lure the 192cm winger to Townsville.

Broncos coach Wayne Bennett last week declared Brisbane could not win a bidding war for Oates' signature, opening the door for a rival club to poach him on a $700,000-a-season contract.

Corey Oates has made no secret of his desire to line up in the forwards. (AAP Image/Darren England)

While he remains without a contract for 2019, Oates insisted his uncertain future wasn't playing on his mind as the Broncos fight for a top-four finish.

"This is my decision to move on from my management group and it ends in a couple of weeks," he said.

"It's all my fault if it is putting any pressure on me but I don't feel like it is. It shouldn't be the reason for the way I'm playing.

"I wasn't happy with the way I started (against the Bulldogs) but I'm not going to blame it on that.

"I'll put it down to a poor preparation. I didn't get myself right for the game.

"It had nothing to do with (the contract). It's just myself and the way I handled myself preparing for the game."

Oates' more immediate focus is turning around his and the Broncos' form.

The Bulldogs loss put Brisbane's top four hopes in serious jeopardy with four games to play in the regular season.

Miles is advising Oates. Pic Tim Marsden.

The Broncos will need to win their remaining matches to have any hope of cracking the all-important top four and Oates said they needed an attitude adjustment after losing to a bottom eight team for the fourth time this year.

"We didn't turn up, there's nothing to really say about it," he said.

"I thought we had a good week but if you don't turn up on the day that's what happens.

"We spoke about it being a big game for us to show where we are. It doesn't show much when you have a performance like that against a team that's got nothing to lose and will come out and play footy.

"It's disappointing for us. We had a couple of good weeks there and it's hard to take in when you have a performance like that."