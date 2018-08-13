Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Coach Wayne Bennett talks to his players during the Broncos training session on Monday. Picture: Getty Images
Coach Wayne Bennett talks to his players during the Broncos training session on Monday. Picture: Getty Images
Rugby League

Broncos banned from Bennett talk

by TRAVIS MEYN
13th Aug 2018 12:40 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

BRONCOS players have been issued a gag order to not comment on Wayne Bennett's uncertain future following revelations the Brisbane coach could be punted within weeks.

Bennett is fighting for his future at Red Hill and could have as little as three NRL games left in charge of the Broncos.

The Broncos have rejected Bennett's proposal of a one-year extension which would see him finish his career at Brisbane in 2020.

And the club is monitoring Brisbane's turbulent form with the possibility Bennett could be given his marching orders at the end of this season to start with a clean slate in 2019.

The Bennett situation has turned ugly and Brisbane's woeful form in the past fortnight has further fuelled speculation Bennett's tenure at the Broncos is coming to an end.

REVEALED: Wayne Bennett's termination could be accelerated

 

Coach Wayne Bennett talks to his players during the Broncos training session on Monday. Picture: Getty Images
Coach Wayne Bennett talks to his players during the Broncos training session on Monday. Picture: Getty Images

 

The Broncos have lost to cellar dwellers Canterbury (14th) and North Queensland (last) in the past two weeks, putting their finals hopes on the line as they languish in eighth spot.

Bennett marshalled his troops for a lengthy on-field meeting at training on Monday morning before lock Josh McGuire said they had been told not to comment on the coach's situation.

"The coach and club has asked us not to comment on that," he said.

"We won't be talking about that until the season's over.

"We're looking forward to this week and the big challenge ahead and worrying about this game as a club.

"We're the ones on the field, so it hasn't distracted us at all,

"We're excited about the game ahead. It's a big opportunity."

McGuire will return from a one-game suspension for pulling a rival player's hair in Thursday night's crucial clash against South Sydney at Suncorp Stadium.

However the Test and Origin star bizarrely refused to guarantee he would not pull a player's hair again.

"I'm just going to play footy and do my job for the team," he said.

"That's up to the NRL and how they want to charge it. I'm good with the boys and looking forward to this week."

Related Items

brisbane broncos broncos nrl rugby league

Top Stories

    Brown snake caught in South Bundy entertainment area

    premium_icon Brown snake caught in South Bundy entertainment area

    News IT'S a common belief snakes hibernate during the winter months and those who fear the slithery legless creatures can be carefree in this time.

    • 13th Aug 2018 11:56 AM
    Monday chills have workers feeling blue

    premium_icon Monday chills have workers feeling blue

    News A cold start for Bundy this week, with temps dropping below average

    Bundaberg Rum project delayed by asbestos discovery

    premium_icon Bundaberg Rum project delayed by asbestos discovery

    Environment Riverbank stabilisation project by Bundaberg Rum delayed by asbestos

    Local Partners