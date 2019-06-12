Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Brisbane Broncos Training Session
Brisbane Broncos Training Session
Rugby League

Broncos lose another young gun halfback

by Greg Davis
12th Jun 2019 1:45 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE Broncos have lost their second young playmaker in as many days, with highly-rated halfback Tanah Boyd making a move to one of Brisbane's biggest rivals.

Fresh from beating Brisbane on Sunday, the Titans secured the former Queensland under-age representative until the end of 2021.

Boyd will join the Titans immediately and be included in the club's elite 30-man NRL squad.

 

The 18-year-old product of the Keebra Park State High School system will be affiliated with Tweed Seagulls in the Intrust Super Cup after starting the season with Broncos feeder club Souths Logan.

Boyd's defection down the highway follows junior star Sam Walker's decision yesterday not to sign with the Broncos and instead join the Sydney Roosters on a $300,000 contract.

With the injured Tom Dearden the first-choice no.7 at Red Hill, Boyd is excited about returning to the Gold Coast to continue his rugby league career.

"It is a great opportunity for me, and I am really looking forward to getting started," Boyd said.

"To be able to come back to the Gold Coast with the Titans, after playing all of my junior footy here on the Gold Coast, is a great feeling."

Boyd, centre, with his Keebra Park teammates in 2015.
Boyd, centre, with his Keebra Park teammates in 2015.

Titans head of performance and culture Mal Meninga said Boyd's acquisition was an exciting recruitment coup for the Gold Coast.

"It is great to have one of our local juniors come home," Meninga said.

"One of the philosophies of this club is to build a strong future around local kids - players who learnt their footy on the Gold Coast, but want to represent their families, friends and the Gold Coast community as Titans.

"Tanah has had a celebrated junior career, and he has obviously been on the radar of a lot of people for a while.

"He has been playing Intrust Super Cup with my old team Souths Logan Magpies, and he has been getting some great experience there playing at a higher level against much older guys.

"To play at that level at such a young age shows what a great deal of promise he has, and I really look forward to him developing his skills at the Titans."

More Stories

broncos nrl rugby league tanah boyd titans
News Corp Australia

Top Stories

    Tourism operator hits back at claims the reef is dead

    premium_icon Tourism operator hits back at claims the reef is dead

    Environment RECENT claims have suggested ongoing probes by Greens activists into the state of coral health has considerably affected tourism numbers along the eastern coast

    IN THEIR WORDS: Cafe owners announce imminent closure

    premium_icon IN THEIR WORDS: Cafe owners announce imminent closure

    News Business owners informed staff this morning.

    Hopes for cheaper flights from Bundy dashed after report

    premium_icon Hopes for cheaper flights from Bundy dashed after report

    News Cheapest seat from Bundy to Brisbane more than $400

    Bundy bank teller put cash from safe down his pants

    premium_icon Bundy bank teller put cash from safe down his pants

    Crime Bundy banker with AFL dreams took $5200