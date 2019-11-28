Broncos legends’ plans for top job

Hodges and Parker have ambitions for the Broncos. Photo: AAP Image/Dean Lewins

BRONCOS legends Justin Hodges and Corey Parker are on an NRL coaching collision course.

Hodges and Parker are determined to become NRL head coaches in the future and would love nothing more than to coach the Broncos.

Parker, who played 347 NRL games for Brisbane, is an assistant to current Broncos coach Anthony Seibold.

Hodges, a 193-game Broncos representative, is an assistant to Queensland Origin coach Kevin Walters.

Both Broncos stalwarts said they had ambitions to become NRL head coaches in the future after improving their resumes.

"I'd love to," Hodges said.

"My main goal is there has never been an indigenous coach win a competition. That's always been the driving force in my mind. I'd love to do that.

"At this stage I'm happy to be an assistant learning. In a couple of years I'd like to move to club footy and get my hands dirty and move up the ranks. Hopefully I can get a coaching job at the Broncos.

"Rugby league has given me everything I have today. I want to help these young guys coming through. I don't want them to make the mistakes I did.

"I want to challenge them and make them better. There is no better satisfaction than when you're playing first grade and living the life you want to live.

"I want to help these guys get to where they want to get to and win competitions."

The Broncos won’t accept another hellish year from Anthony Seibold. Photo: AAP Image/Glenn Hunt

Parker was an assistant for the Broncos' NRLW team this year and was recently brought on board by Seibold to help improve the men's team's defence.

"In terms of an NRL gig one day, that's most coaches' end goal," Parker said.

"I'm aiming to be the best person I can be at the moment in terms of coaching. Like any aspiration, you never say never.

"Coaching is like playing the game. You get better with experience.

"I played the game for a long time and have got a fair understanding of the game, individuals and what's needed. There's a lot more to it when it comes to coaching perspective.

"The better you get in that area comes with experience. I'll enjoy my time at the moment."

Hodges and Parker may be waiting a while if they want to coach the Broncos.

Seibold has only completed one year of a five-season deal which will see him contracted at the Broncos until at least 2023.

Mitchell didn’t leave the best impression during Kangaroos training. Photo: Bradley Kanaris/Getty Images

STEP UP, TRELL

LATRELL Mitchell may be the NRL's hottest property, but he has some work to do to win back the faith of his Kangaroos teammates.

Key Test players were concerned by Mitchell's training standards during the recent Kangaroos tour.

The 22-year-old's reputation has copped a hammering during his recent contract saga.

Mitchell is one of the NRL's rising superstars and his achievements are unrivalled for a player of his age.

But he risks alienating some of his biggest supporters if he lets his standards drift in the wake of his departure from the Roosters.

Taylor knows he must improve next season. Photo: Jerad Williams

IT'S TAYLOR TIME

TITANS halfback Ash Taylor will have a career-defining meeting next week.

Taylor is set to meet with Titans chief Mal Meninga to chart his revival in 2020.

The $1 million-a-season No.7 had a forgettable season which saw him walk away from the game for non-football related issues.

Meninga is determined to get the best out of Taylor and will sit down with him to discuss how the 24-year-old can bounce back.

JT'S LITTLE LEGENDS

JOHNATHAN Thurston has taken up coaching.

Thurston has been mentoring his daughter Frankie's touch football team in Townsville.

Frankie, 6, has been running around for a local touch team and Thurston has been imparting his knowledge on her teammates.

We wonder if Frankie will have her father's trademark show-and-go perfected.

BELLYACHE'S US TOUR

MELBOURNE Storm supercoach Craig Bellamy has embarked on a study tour in the United States.

Bellamy is spending a few weeks holidaying and visiting professional sports set-ups in America before Christmas.

Like many other NRL coaches, Bellamy and Storm football boss Frank Ponissi like to get away over the off-season to inspect other professional setups.

Broncos coach Anthony Seibold and football boss Peter Nolan last week returned from their two-week study trip in America.