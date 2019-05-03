Confirmed: Nikorima’s Broncos career is over

Kodi Nikorima is off to the Warriors to take up a lucrative deal. Picture: Getty Images

KODI Nikorima's career at the Broncos is over with the New Zealand Test halfback agreeing to a $1.5 million-plus deal with the Warriors.

News Corp Australia can reveal Nikorima has formally agreed to terms with the Warriors and is expected to turn out for the Kiwi club against the Dragons on Saturday week in Magic Round - ironically at his current home ground Suncorp Stadium.

The Warriors plan to publicly announce his signing today. It is believed the deal is until the end of 2022, with the Warriors prepared to pay around $500,000 a season, double what Nikorima is currently on at the Broncos.

Brisbane coach Anthony Seibold appealed for Nikorima not to leave on Wednesday but the pint-sized playmaker's move to New Zealand, his country of birth, is complete.

Just seven days ago, Nikorima was Brisbane's No.1 halfback but when Seibold met with him to outline he could not guarantee his future at the club beyond 2020, the 25-year-old looked at other options.

The Warriors subsequently tabled a lucrative deal that offered more security. Nikorima is understood to be shattered at having to leave the Broncos club he has been with since the age of 12, when he was a scholarship holder.

Nikorima did not play in last night's 38-6 loss to the Rabbitohs. He will not be seen in Broncos colours again after compiling 86 first-grade games, including a grand-final appearance in his rookie year in 2015.

Broncos players said they are bitterly disappointed to lose Nikorima, who was one of the squad's most popular players.

"It will be sad to see him go," said forward Tevita Pangai Jr.

"Kodi has been a great player for this club but he had to do the best thing by himself.

"Sometimes a player gets an opportunity to look after themselves and their family financially and for Kodi it's an offer he couldn't refuse."

Broncos prop Matt Lodge hopes Nikorima can enjoy a successful career at the Warriors.

"Kodi is a good fella and we don't want to lose him," Lodge said.

"But that's why you play the game, to get a deal that can set up your family and pay off your house.

"Kodi has got his wish so good on him. I hope it works out well for him."