Jordan Kahu getting help from medical staff after being injured s at Suncorp Stadium. Photo: AAP Image/Darren England
Rugby League

Brisbane Bronco's gruesome jaw break

by Nick Campton
21st Mar 2018 8:44 AM
JORDAN Kahu has shown the brutal extent of his broken jaw in this x-ray uploaded to social media.

Kahu broke his jaw during Brisbane's win over North Queensland last week and is expected to miss up to three months of football after X-rays confirmed fractures in three different places.

The luckless Brisbane centre has been blighted by injuries for much of his NRL career.

"He's going to be (out) two to three months, probably. It's pretty early but he had surgery," said Broncos head of high performance Jeremy Hickman.

"He deals with it as well you can. He was hurting obviously after it but he was pretty good at halftime."

 

