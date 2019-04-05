Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The Roosters' Cooper Cronk gets hit by Brisbane's Tevita Pangai Jr on Friday night. Picture. Phil Hillyard
The Roosters' Cooper Cronk gets hit by Brisbane's Tevita Pangai Jr on Friday night. Picture. Phil Hillyard
Rugby League

Pangai charged over ‘dog shot’

by Chris Honnery
5th Apr 2019 10:31 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

BFONCOS enforcer Tevita Pangai Jr faces up to three weeks on the sidelineS for his controversial shot on Roosters halfback Cooper Cronk during Friday night's game.

The NRL judiciary charged Pangai on Friday morning with grade-two dangerous contact.

An early guilty plea would cost him two matches but if he was unsuccessful in fighting the charge, carry over points result in a three-game suspension.

His shot on Cronk was condemned by rugby league legends Johnathan Thurston and Andrew Johns during the Channel 9 commentary on Friday night.

"That's a dead-set cheap shot," Johns said after the Pangai tackle.

"We have to get that out of the game.

"I think that should be a sin bin.

"He (Cronk) isn't looking and giving away 30kg ... watch the whiplash in his neck. It's a dog shot."

Cronk was less incendiary in his reactions to the hit.

"He didn't miss me. It's part of the game,'' Cronk said, adding it "hurt a lot''.

More Stories

Show More
andrew johns brisbane broncos cooper cronk johnathan thurston nrl sydney roosters tevita pangai jr
News Corp Australia

Top Stories

    STATE OF MADNESS: No plan to use $8m funding

    premium_icon STATE OF MADNESS: No plan to use $8m funding

    Politics EIGHT million dollars in federal budget funding is sitting in no man's land as the political blame game ramps up.

    Reasons for youth to stay in the Rum City

    premium_icon Reasons for youth to stay in the Rum City

    News Large businesses sprout from Rum City grounds

    New data reveals rise in DVO breaches

    premium_icon New data reveals rise in DVO breaches

    Crime Latest court figures reveal Bundaberg's domestic violence stats

    LETTERS: Urgent need for safety works on road corner

    premium_icon LETTERS: Urgent need for safety works on road corner

    Letters to the Editor Send letters to editorial@news-mail.com.au