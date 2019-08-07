Broncos cop another body blow

THE Broncos have suffered another injury blow with veteran utility Alex Glenn ruled out of Thursday night's Queensland derby against the Cowboys in Townsville.

Just 24 hours after star back-rower Matt Gillett was not named due to injury, Glenn will join him in the casualty ward after failing to train at Wednesday's captain's run at Red Hill.

Glenn trained with the squad on Tuesday but reportedly pulled up sore from the session following a knee injury he suffered in Brisbane's heavy 40-4 loss to the Storm last Friday night at Suncorp Stadium.

Rookie Gehamat Shibasaki will replace Glenn at left centre after running in his place on Wednesday.

Glenn's scratching is another setback for a Broncos side already entering the crucial Cowboys clash without Queensland Origin star Gillett, who is sidelined indefinitely with a lower-back injury.

"You would have seen him (Gillett) in rehab (on Tuesday) ... obviously it is frustrating for 'Gillo'," Seibold said.

"It's disappointing for us as a team because we do miss his experience, he has played in a lot of big matches, he's a leader in our group, we are missing him at the moment, but Tevita (Pangai Jr) is back there on the right edge.

Injured star Matt Gillett trained by himself this week. Picture: Jono Searle

"As far as Gillo is concerned it is a week-by-week thing

"We thought he would be back last week (against Melbourne) but he wasn't, then this week we thought (he'd be back) but it has taken a little longer than what the medical staff had hoped.

"In situations like this the welfare of the player comes first, he is doing his rehab running, we just need to make sure we are conservative with Gillo.

"He's had lower back pain and lower back spasms, that affects his running, you can understand there are so many twists and turns in a game of rugby league whether it is defending or being tackled, the medical staff want to be conservative with it

"There is no relation to his neck injury last year, he's frustrated and we are disappointed but we need to be on top of his welfare."

The Broncos are languishing in 10th spot and desperately need victory against the 13th-placed Cowboys to keep their finals hopes alive.

Brisbane must win to keep their finals hopes alive. Photo by Bradley Kanaris/Getty Images.

Seibold is wary of the Cowboys on Townsville soil as the Broncos attempt to pick up the pieces from last week's 40-4 debacle against the Storm at Suncorp Stadium.

"The Cowboys are really strong through the middle," he said. "There is no doubt their weapon is through the middle of the park through Jordan McLean, Josh McGuire and Jason Taumalolo, Gavin Cooper brings a lot of experience on their left edge as well.

"Jake Granville is very good out of dummy-half. We need to make sure we do a good job on those guys defensively, and having Michael Morgan back, he played his first game after a little spell last week, and he's a quality player as well.

"They have always been great clashes, even the game earlier in the year (Brisbane's 29-10 win in round two) was a really good game of footy.

"We are expecting a really open game, but I just want to see actions from our guys, go up there and give a good account of ourselves."