Bennett’s cryptic insight into coaching future

What does the future have in store for Wayne Bennett? Picture: Getty Images

What does the future have in store for Wayne Bennett? Picture: Getty Images

WAYNE Bennett has offered a cryptic insight into his coaching future, claiming the only thing he could promise was the Broncos would be "committed" in 2019.

Bennett's future as Broncos coach is one of the hottest topics in the NRL following revelations the seven-time premiership-winner is in the sights of Wests Tigers.

The Broncos have told Bennett he will not be offered a new contract beyond next season, opening the door for Brisbane's only premiership-winning coach to move to a different club.

There has been speculation Bennett could depart the Broncos imminently to take up a long-term deal at the Tigers.

Bennett, 68, failed to quash those suggestions at Saturday night's awards night, but insisted the Broncos would be committed to winning next year's NRL premiership.

"It's a long season in the NRL and it starts again after tonight," Bennett said.

"I'll make no predictions. I don't talk about what we're going to do next year.

"I never have and I'm not going to this time because it's a bit of a myth. So many things can go wrong. So many things can fall off the tracks.

"The only thing that I'll tell you here tonight is that we will turn up in 2019 and we will be committed. We will be committed to doing our best and being our best.

"That's the only thing I can promise you. We all look forward to the 2019 season."

What does the future have in store for Wayne Bennett? Picture: AAP Images

The Bennett situation was not discussed by any key figures at the Paul Morgan Medal awards night at the Brisbane Convention and Exhibition Centre.

Broncos chief executive Paul White only briefly mentioned Bennett in his opening address before the coach of Brisbane's six titles later danced around the issue in front of more than 700 people.

White and chairman Karl Morris announced last week that Bennett's tenure at the Broncos would end with his 26th season next year.

The Broncos bowed out of the premiership race in the first week of this year's finals series and Bennett said their season was doomed from the outset.

"By our standards we had a pretty poor pre-season and pre-season is the most important thing we do," he said.

The West Tigers are keen on Wayne Bennett. Picture: Annette Dew

"It wasn't anybody's fault. We were a victim of a number of circumstances.

"They could have thrown it in on many occasions but they didn't. They stayed at it. I was really proud of them for that.

"No one knows except myself and the team and the staff just what these guys went through this year to get to that position.

"I'm extremely proud of this team and the way they hung together in difficult times and circumstances."