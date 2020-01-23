Broncos’ Bullemor eager to make debut with young gun pack

WORKING OUT: Brisbane Broncos development player Ethan Bullemor at the Sunshine Coast Sports Hub on Wednesday. Picture: Warren Lynam.

Burly Bronco Ethan Bullemor is eager to press his claims for an NRL debut this year - with a young pack he rates as good as any.

The 20-year-old, who was at the Sports Hub at Kawana with some clubmates on Wednesday, is in the middle of a concerted pre-season.

"It's week 10 and it's been really gruelling, really tough. We've definitely been put through our paces," he said.

"I think there's a great atmosphere around the club at the moment."

The 110kg, 192cm forward was also on the Broncos list last season, when he made an impression with their state league affiliate Norths.

He's keen to stake his claims for NRL game time in 2020.

"Last year I played a full year in Q Cup, which was great for my development," he said.

"It was my first year playing against men and it's quite a strong competition and it was a good opportunity.

"This year, it would be great to try and make a first grade debut.

"That's got to be a goal, pushing to get that jersey. But also to keep progressing and improve myself."

The Central Highlands product, who finished his schooling at Brisbane's Nudgee College with an OP1, is relishing training with some rising stars of the game.

"It's unreal. I think you can probably make a strong case that the Broncos have one of the best young forward packs, if not the best, in the competition."

That includes the likes of David Fifita, Payne Hass, Thomas Flegler and Tevita Pangai Junior.

"And there are a lot of really good players for myself, being one of the younger players, to learn from. We've got great mentors around, like Corey Parker, there every day. There are massive resources and massive opportunities to learn and get better."

The Broncos are on the Sunshine Coast for a pre-season training camp and some of them spent time at the high-performance Sports Hub on Wednesday.

Bullemor spends plenty of time on the Sunshine Coast and works sometimes at the hub.

"The gym there is outstanding, it's world class," he said.