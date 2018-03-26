‘Little’ Bird stands up to fat shaming

BIG money Broncos recruit Jack Bird has hit back at his fat-shaming critics and revealed he will battle a painful injury for the rest of his career.

Bird made his club debut in Brisbane's gritty 9-7 golden point win against the Wests Tigers last Friday night and is set to remain in the centres for the rest of the season.

In his return from a shoulder reconstruction and in the unfamiliar position of left centre, Bird was solid without being spectacular in an 87-minute hitout.

Listed officially at 96kg, Bird's fitness was questioned after some unflattering images surfaced in the pre-season as he completed his shoulder rehabilitation.

There are high expectations of the NSW Origin star after the Broncos dished out $3 million to lure him from Cronulla and Bird said he was not in poor shape.

Jack Bird has defended his fitness levels. (Peter Wallis)

"I didn't really care what they (critics) thought - I'm happy with my weight," he said.

"I feel good. I do have to lose some body fat but that comes with time. Being injured doesn't help.

"Give me time and hopefully I can slim down a little bit. But I'm feeling healthy.

"There's not much of me - I've got little pin legs. I'm not very strong in the gym. I don't lift heavy.

"I go out there and try and use my strength when I run the ball. I don't want to run soft."

Bird's move to the Broncos has been controversial.

The Sharks opted for him to not undergo surgery for a shoulder injury suffered last season, only for Broncos medicos to declare he needed to go under the knife.

Bird’s extensive strapping in training. (Peter Wallis)

The delay in surgery set back Bird's recovery and saw him miss the opening two rounds of the season, prompting coach Wayne Bennett to slam Cronulla.

And while the 23-year-old's shoulder is back at full fitness, he is carrying a sternum injury that requires heavy strapping for games and training.

"I feel good now and my shoulder pulled up sweet but I got a little bump on my sternum and aggravated it," he said.

"I've had it since last year. There is supposedly a weak spot in the middle of my sternum. I'll probably have that for the rest of my career.

"It's about managing that. I've got to be careful but you can't be careful in a rugby league game can you?"

Bird acknowledged he has some work to do. (Mark Evans/Getty Images)

On Easter Sunday at Suncorp Stadium, Bird will come up against Titans centre Konrad Hurrell, who had a terrible afternoon in the Gold Coast's 54-8 loss to St George-Illawarra.

The hard-running Hurrell could be the ultimate fitness test for Bird's shoulder and sternum and the Broncos strike weapon said he would not be moving from centre.

"I haven't had any talks with Wayne or anyone else at the club about positions beside centres," he said. "I guess I'll be centre all year and I'm happy to do that.

"It was just the left side that's new to me. I've still got to learn that role on that side. Time will tell and hopefully I can get better on that side."

The Broncos will be without prop Tevita Pangai Jnr (hamstring) and winger Corey Oates (hip) for the Titans game.