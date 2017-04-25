Broken hip won't stop Tom, 93, from laying wreath

Tom McLucas lays a wreath with a little help from some friends at the Bargara Dawn Service.

A BROKEN hip couldn't stop Tom McLucas laying a wreath at the Bargara Dawn Service yesterday.

With help from his son Tom, grandson Scott and mayor Jack Dempsey, the 93-year-old Second World War veteran got out of his wheelchair and layed a wreath.

He said he enjoyed the morning and was proud to be there to help honour mates he lost during battle.

Mr McLucas also has a proud history of helping organise Anzac Day functions.

He spent 50 years of his life as parade marshal for the Bundaberg Anzac parade until council amalgamation changed the organisation structure.

He has also helped at Moore Park and Burnett Heads services.