Broken heart ends in a Bundaberg court

A WOMAN found with her former boyfriend despite a Domestic Violence Order that temporarily prevented her from contacting him, says she did so because she was heartbroken.

The woman, 20, pleaded guilty in a Bundaberg court to two counts of contravening a DVO in July and August.

Police saw her and the man seated together inside a car parked in a school car park at 7.20am.

Prosecutor Senior Constable Grant Klaassen said she had also made more than 60 phone calls in 10 days to the man's parents.

When asked why, the woman replied that she was "heartbroken” and had hopes to rekindle the relationship.

She was fined $500.