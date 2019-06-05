BRODY BACKED: Junior supported by Bundy

Brody Allison with his new bike and Bundaberg West Rotary Club junior bursary Des Barritt (left).

Brody Allison with his new bike and Bundaberg West Rotary Club junior bursary Des Barritt (left). Shane Jones

CYCLING: Bundaberg's Brody Allison is hoping, with the support of the community, he can become a state champion again.

Allison has a new bike after receiving assistance from the Bundaberg West Rotary Club recently.

The teenager received the junior sports bursary award handed out by the club to help young sporting stars in the region to reach their goals.

Allison joins Cameron McFarlane (golf), Connor Simms (swimming), Matt and Sarah Quaite (hockey) and Josh McNamara (hockey) in winning award.

"Brodie was nominated by his club for our junior sports bursary that we hand out each year, we've been doing it for 15 to 20 years now,” Bundaberg West Rotary Club junior bursary officer Des Barritt said.

"We hand out a bursary each year to a worthy recipient and we had 11 nominations this year. A panel of three of us went through them all and picked who we thought was the best.”

Allison came out the winner in a close contest. Barritt said what he had done for the sport already by becoming a Queensland champion made the choice easy.

His commitment and dedication to give back to the sport helped as well, Barritt said.

The Shalom College student is already preparing to pay back the club with success at the upcoming junior road state titles. He won the criterium event at last year's titles and is a two-time state champion on the track.

Allison tested out his new bike at a one-day road meet on the Gold Coast recently for juniors.

He finished fourth in the prologue before moving to third overall in the general classification after the criterium race.

Allison finished fifth overall after finishing seventh in the road race, the final event of the meet. He is now confident of success at the state titles from July 12-14 near Ipswich.

"This Gold Coast event has really shown me where I am in the field (for that),” he said.

"I'm pretty on par to get into the state team.”

Allison will now train six to seven times a week for the next few weeks in preparation for the event.

He's confident the bike with its sprint and aerodynamic enhancements can get him to the top for the event, especially in the time trial.

The teenager said without the support from the community, he wouldn't be able to ride at his best.

"It makes a big difference what Des and the Rotary Club has done,” he said.

"It's really good to see local businesses and clubs come on board with what I'm trying to do.”