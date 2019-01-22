Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Collingwood’s Brodie Grundy has been injured at training. Picture: Michael Klein
Collingwood’s Brodie Grundy has been injured at training. Picture: Michael Klein
AFL

Friendly fire sidelines star Magpie

22nd Jan 2019 11:20 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

STAR Collingwood ruckman Brodie Grundy has been floored by friendly fire at pre-season training.

Grundy was injured when a teammate stood on his little toe.

The Magpies haven't revealed the exact nature of Grundy's injury, but it expected to force him to sit out the next two weeks of pre-season training.

"It is anticipated the injury will simply be a minor inconvenience and it won't affect Grundy's preparations for the season," the Collingwood website says.

Grundy was a revelation last season, averaging 20 disposals and ranking second in the AFL for hitouts to win All-Australian selection.

Grundy was the top-scoring player in SuperCoach last season and is the most expensive player in the game this year.

There is more positive news in Jamie Elliott's participation in match simulation this week.

Darcy Moore also took part in match simulation on Monday. The pair travelled to Germany in November in a bid to overcome repeated hamstring problems.

Former Bulldog Jordan Roughead impressed during the session but star recruit Dayne Beams completed running drills instead along with Jordan De Goey, Jack Crisp, Daniel Wells, Ben Reid and draftees Isaac Quaynor and Will Kelly.

More Stories

Show More
afl brodie grundy collingwood magpies
News Corp Australia

Top Stories

    Truck and vehicle collide in Windermere

    Truck and vehicle collide in Windermere

    Breaking EMERGENCY services are at the scene of vehicle and truck crash in Windermere

    • 22nd Jan 2019 11:53 AM
    DEMAND FOR CHANGE: Yellow vests march in Bundy

    premium_icon DEMAND FOR CHANGE: Yellow vests march in Bundy

    Politics Residents go fluoro to join the fight for government transparency

    Cashless card to be scrapped under Labor

    premium_icon Cashless card to be scrapped under Labor

    Politics THE Cashless Debit Card will be rolled back in Hinkler if Labor wins

    Rainbow shines over our 17 gay marriages in Bundy

    premium_icon Rainbow shines over our 17 gay marriages in Bundy

    News 17 same-sex couples tie the knot in first year

    • 22nd Jan 2019 11:08 AM