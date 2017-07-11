Broadway musical coming to Bundy

BIG THINGS: Broadway musical sensation Wicked will be performed by locals in October.

ONE of the biggest musicals to ever hit the stage will have its wicked way with Bundaberg audiences come October.

Auditions are now underway for the production of Wicked, The Untold Story of the Witches of Oz.

The Playhouse Theatre's Rebecca Hutchins said she expected more than 100 people to be involved in the production of the family musical, from dancers to actors, producers, lighting, costumer design and more.

Based on the 1995 Gregory Maguire novel Wicked: The Life and Times of the Wicked Witch of the West - an alternative telling of the 1939 film The Wizard of Oz - the musical became one of the highest grossing Broadway hits since it opened in 2003.

And unlike bigger venues such as QPAC in Brisbane, Ms Hutchins said Bundaberg audiences would be given a much more intimate experience.

Auditions for the lead roles were held Monday night and the cast will be announced 8am Wednesday.

"Work began on this show well in advance,” she said.

"The last big production we had, Phantom of the Opera, took 18 months of planning and this is bigger than that.”

She said they were honoured to have Trevor Green take on the role of choreographer and costume design and were sure his experience would shine through on stage.

"Trevor was born here in Bundaberg and was one of the original members of Cats,” she said.

Trevor Green will choreograph the Bundaberg production of Wicked. Hayley Nissen

It takes many hands to bring a production like this to life and none more important than the group of dedicated volunteers.

From costume and set design to vocal training and ticket sales, none would be achievable without theatre supporters pitching in, Ms Hutchins said.

She also gave a shout out to Nigel Dick and Tracie Faithful, who are in charge of design, props and set decor.

"We are always calling out for more help,” she said.

"We have working bees where people can do things such as set painting - we call them construction days.”

If you would like be a part of Bundy's theatre scene, contact Rebecca Hutchins on 0428 510 616.