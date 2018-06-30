BRL's point to prove in under-18 competition

PICKED: Touch footballer and Past Brothers A-grade half Tylen Wallace has been selected for the under-18 squad.

LEAGUE: Bundaberg Rugby League under-18 coach Alex Dreger says this weekend is a chance to show they belong in the Mal Meninga Cup.

This year marks the first year the U18s will compete in the 47th Battalion after the Central Crows were not included in the Mal Meninga Cup this year.

The 47th Battalion inclusion for the age group has been seen as a way to expose players not involved to play at a higher level.

"This is the big time for us,” Dreger revealed.

"We have the chance to showcase what we've got and why we could play in the Mal Meninga.”

The side that will head to Gladstone will be a mix of A-grade players and those currently involved in the under-18 competition.

But Dreger has had challenges.

"We've had about six changes, the Confraternity this week changed the squad a little bit,” he said.

"The team is just as qualified as the original squad I selected to do the job.”

Dreger is particularly looking towards his spine to get the job done.

This includes Tylen Wallace, who is leading Past Brothers in the halves in A-grade.

The side faces a tough test first up against Toowoomba, the same side the under-20s face.

If they get past Toowoomba they will be one game away from the final.

"The first 10 to 15 minutes of the carnival will be important for us,” he said.

"They've got to take the match on, this is not that much different to any other weekend when they play in the BRL.”

The team will play at noon before its next match later today. The competition finishes tomorrow.

SQUAD: 1. H. McKinnon 2. M. Richardson 3. B. Clayton 4. L. Muckan 5. P. Alberts 6. J. Larter 7. T. Wallace 8. J. Sharpe 9. D. Johnson 10. K. Schnabel 11. R. Neilsen 12. L. Lingawa 13. C. Richardson 14. W. Tanwan 15. L. Patterson 16. B. McMahon 17. M. Gal 18. B. Wallace 19. T. Knight