BRL's most prolific finishers to face off at Bundaberg

THE RACE: The heat is on as Wallaroos centre Shaun Collins (pictured), Waves flyer Billy Stefaniuk. Wallaroos halfback Luke Waters and Waves speedster Trent Seeds go head-to-head with the Bundaberg Rugby League's top try-scoring title on the line.

THE RACE: The heat is on as Wallaroos centre Shaun Collins (pictured), Waves flyer Billy Stefaniuk. Wallaroos halfback Luke Waters and Waves speedster Trent Seeds go head-to-head with the Bundaberg Rugby League's top try-scoring title on the line. Matthew McInerney

LEAGUE: The battle between four of the most prolific try-scorers in the Bundaberg Rugby League will be decided in a head-to-head match-up at Salter Oval on Saturday.

Wallaroos and Waves Tigers will face off in the final round of the regular season, but while the minor premiership has already been won by the Maryborough club there will be several individual accolades on the line.

The most tantalising clash is the battle between Wallaroos duo, halfback Luke Waters and centre Shaun Collins and Waves duo, flyers Billy Stefaniuk and Trent Seeds.

A six-try effort in last week's huge 92-0 win against Maryborough Brothers catapulted Stefaniuk to the top of the leaderboard with 20 tries. Waters (18), Collins (17) and Seeds (16) are still in striking distance.

Stefaniuk and Collins, the reigning joint Player of the Year, have previously won the BRL's top-tryscorer award.

Collins won the title last year after he scored 29 tries.

The veteran was a runaway winner of the title, with Stefaniuk and former Past Brothers centre/five-eighth Quentin Olive tied on 21.

Stefaniuk, a noted flyer regarded as one of the fastest men in the BRL, has finished at or near the top of the try-scoring leaderboard in each of the past four seasons, amassing an enormous 82 tries.

Last year, when Stefaniuk played his final season for the Hervey Bay Seagulls, he was runner-up, and in 2016 was locked with Collins and two others in a four-way tie on 14 , just two meat pies behind former Past Brothers centre and now CQ Capras-contracted Jayden Alberts.

In 2015, he was the clear leader with 27 tries. Seeds, then a Panther, was third on 19.

Waves halfback Clinton Horne is currently the competition's leading point-scorer. His season tally of 134 points (five tries, 57 goals) is just 10 points better than that of closest rival Wests' James Prichard, who has scored six tries and kicked 50 goals this season.

Prichard and his Panthers teammates will take on fourth-placed Isis Devils at Childers Showground, with a place in the major semi final (against the Tigers) up for grabs.

They are the only two players to have kicked 50 or more goals this season. The next best is Isis Devil Matt Craven, who has kicked 27. Craven is third on the point-scoring leaderboard with 106 points.