BRL: Waves Tigers sitting pretty for clash with Easts

Reece Maughan crashes through the Brothers to score a try for the Waves Tigers.

Reece Maughan crashes through the Brothers to score a try for the Waves Tigers. Brian Cassidy

WAVES Tigers have solidified their number two position in the ladder after a six-point win over the Wallaroos.

They trumped the Wallaroos 26-20 during an afternoon game on Saturday.

Waves coach Antonio Kaufusi said the win was important with the side coming off two losses.

The number two spot puts the Waves against Easts for round 16 with coach Kaufusi sounding confident with the side going forward.

The Wallaroos made a worrying comeback of 20 points in the second half, but a lack of conversions meant it was too little too late.

Kaufusi said fullback Clinton Horne had been an unbelievable player since he joined the side, last night scoring one try and putting five balls over the black dot.

Kaufusi also pointed to a fantastic job by the front row and the efforts made by Sam Tobin on the wing.

The chopping and changing of the side throughout the night meant the defence didn't meld together as well as Kaufusi would have liked, addressing a need for structure heading into the next round.

"(There's) still a lot of work to do there,” the coach said.

Despite the four tries let through in the second half, Kaufusi said he was happy with the win and would look to maintain momentum heading into next week's game against Easts to determine the fixture for the finals.