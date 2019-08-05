Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Reece Maughan crashes through the Brothers to score a try for the Waves Tigers.
Reece Maughan crashes through the Brothers to score a try for the Waves Tigers. Brian Cassidy
Sport

BRL: Waves Tigers sitting pretty for clash with Easts

Zachary O'Brien
by
5th Aug 2019 5:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

WAVES Tigers have solidified their number two position in the ladder after a six-point win over the Wallaroos.

They trumped the Wallaroos 26-20 during an afternoon game on Saturday.

Waves coach Antonio Kaufusi said the win was important with the side coming off two losses.

The number two spot puts the Waves against Easts for round 16 with coach Kaufusi sounding confident with the side going forward.

The Wallaroos made a worrying comeback of 20 points in the second half, but a lack of conversions meant it was too little too late.

Kaufusi said fullback Clinton Horne had been an unbelievable player since he joined the side, last night scoring one try and putting five balls over the black dot.

Kaufusi also pointed to a fantastic job by the front row and the efforts made by Sam Tobin on the wing.

The chopping and changing of the side throughout the night meant the defence didn't meld together as well as Kaufusi would have liked, addressing a need for structure heading into the next round.

"(There's) still a lot of work to do there,” the coach said.

Despite the four tries let through in the second half, Kaufusi said he was happy with the win and would look to maintain momentum heading into next week's game against Easts to determine the fixture for the finals.

sport
Bundaberg News Mail

Top Stories

    Mum's mission to help kids after predator kills child

    premium_icon Mum's mission to help kids after predator kills child

    Community DURING her visit to Bundaberg, Sonya Ryan and her team at The Carly Ryan Foundation reached 3000 students.

    Family of medical workers save man's life at wedding

    premium_icon Family of medical workers save man's life at wedding

    News A family banded together to save the life of a family friend

    The story behind this business's bright new Bundy mural

    premium_icon The story behind this business's bright new Bundy mural

    Business Have you spotted this stunning wall mural in the CBD?