ON AGAIN: Past Brothers captain Kevin Sherriff lifts the Toyota Cup in 2017. Shane Jones
BRL to stage Toyota Cup again but cash out

Shane Jones
by
28th Jun 2019 6:06 PM
LEAGUE: There will still be a Toyota Cup this season after all, according to the Bundaberg Rugby League.

The NewsMail this month reported the BRL was not holding the competition this year, following comments from BRL chairman Mike Ireland.

He said the sponsorship money from Toyota was going to the under-20 Bundaberg Bears that were competing at the 47th Battalion this week in Murgon and as a result the Cup would not be held.

But at a board meeting on Monday, the BRL decided it will now hold the tournament later this season.

The Cup is played between the top two teams in each of the BRL's four grades after the first round of matches in each.

"Technically speaking prizemoney is the only thing that has changed,” Ireland said.

"It's still the Toyota Cup and it will still have the four grades.”

Ireland said the decision to cut prize money was because the sponsor wanted a change in focus.

"When I spoke to the sponsors, Bundaberg Toyota, and they give us quite a bit of money, they are for fostering league,” he said.

"That's why we decided to put the money into the U20s.”

The Toyota Cup will be decided in Maryborough in three of the four grades on July 13.

The Wallaroos will play ladder leaders Past Brothers in A-grade at 6pm and in reserves at 4.30pm.

The Maryborough-based Roos will also play in the under-18s decider at 3pm against Wests.

The women's Toyota Cup final will be between Past Brothers and Tannum Sands.

The unbeaten Brethren will take on Tannum at Salter Oval at 1.30pm on July 27.

The finalists were decided after the first complete round in the BRL: round seven in A-grade and reserves, round five in the women's and round three in the under-18s.

