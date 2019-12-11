BRL set on draw for next year if teams are locked in

LEAGUE: If six teams compete in next year’s A-grade in the Bundaberg Rugby League then 15 rounds will be held.

The NewsMail can reveal that is the outcome if both Isis and the Burnett Cutters fail in their appeal to both the Queensland Rugby League Central Division and the QRL.

Each team would play each other three times before finals would be held.

It is likely the finals race, which saw the top five qualify, would remain for the season.

Fraser Coast sides would benefit from the new draw as well with both the Maryborough Brothers and Hervey Bay Seagulls hosting seven home games, up from the four the sides hosted last year.

Salter Oval would host the rest.

If one of the two teams fighting to play was included the draw would expand to 18 rounds to include the bye for the seventh side.

BRL chairman Mike Ireland said at this stage the two Fraser Coast sides would lose their right to host seven games because more games would need to be held in Bundy or at Childers if Isis made it.

If there are eight sides next year then no proposed draw has been finalised with it likely to be what happened this season with 16 rounds and each team playing each other twice.

The next meeting for the BRL is on February 10.