BRL hopes the Seagulls will fly next season

LEAGUE: Hervey Bay Seagulls will have at least one month to get its affairs in order before a decision is made on its participation in 2019.

The full extent of the Seagulls' woes was revealed by the Chronicle last week.

A six-figure debt, most of which was accumulated in the past two years.

The future of the Seagulls' junior and senior teams is still uncertain despite what president Jim Russell described as a positive emergency meeting.

Russell said no final decision was made in regards to the club's participation in junior or senior competitions next year, and the Seagulls would seek further professional advice.

Bundaberg Rugby League chairman Mike Ireland said the board was prepared to wait until its January meeting before a decision is made about the club's participation next year.

Last Tuesday, the Chronicle revealed officials from the Seagulls, BRL and QRL's Central Division met at Seagulls headquarters on Monday to hold crisis talks.

Fraser Coast Mayor George Seymour, council CEO Ken Diehm and Cr Stuart Taylor, who is currently the Football Queensland Wide Bay president and sitting Division 9 councillor, also attended. Cr Seymour called on the community to support the Seagulls, through participation as members, volunteers and sponsors.

Seagulls captain Steve Dwyer and players have not stopped training and will be ready to play.