Wests' Keneth Johnson scored in a game on Sunday last year.
BRL could return to Sundays

Shane Jones
14th Jul 2018 1:19 PM
LEAGUE: The Bundaberg Rugby League could revert back to Sunday matches in A-grade as early as next year.

BRL chairman Mike Ireland confirmed the news in his weekly letter to the competition on the Bundy Rugby League application on Friday.

"We may have to look at moving fixtures back to Sunday next year over the cooler months,” he revealed.

"The cooler weather over the last few weeks have affected the crowd numbers at all venues.

"Also the cost of running the lights at Salter Oval this year has doubled, due to shorter days and playing night fixtures for the complete season.”

The BRL made the move to all Saturday fixtures this season after clubs wanted no matches on Sunday to give players that day off. It was also done to increase attendances.

Any decision on the day of matches will be finalised later this year before next season.

