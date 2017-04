Eastern Suburbs coach Mathew James Templeman has appeared in court charged with two counts of possessing dangerous drugs.

Eastern Suburbs coach and local firefighter Mathew James Templeman made no comment as he appeared in the Bundaberg Magistrates Court on Monday, with defence lawyer Lavonda Maloy speaking on his behalf.

Ms Moloy indicated Templeman intended to plead guilty to the charges and asked for the matter to be adjourned until later in the week.