BRL announce squad for 47th Battalion

CONVERTED: The Waves half back Clinton Horne kicks for goal at Salter Oval on Saturday. TAHLIA STEHBENS

LEAGUE: Tigers will turn into Bundaberg Bears later this year for the 47th Battalion.

The Bundaberg Rugby League and Bears coach Antonio Kaufusi has announced its A-Grade squad that will compete at the upcoming tournament at Toowoomba in May.

Kaufusi has named a 23-man squad with nine coming from The Waves including new recruits Billy Stefaniuk, Reece Maughan, Tyrrell Howard and Clinton Horne.

Fellow The Waves players Trent Seeds, Dan McLennan, Robert Nona, Chris Ford and Michael Wise have also been picked.

Isis have the next best with four with Jake Thompson, Zac Bainbridge, Nathan Sullivan and last year's BRL player of the year Tim Cole selected.

Fellow player of the year Shaun Collins has been selected as well from the Wallaroos with last year's grand finalists providing three players to the team.

All clubs are represented in the team except for Maryborough Brothers who have no one selected.

The squad will now come together for training before the tournament is held on May 5.

Bundaberg faces South Burnett, Toowoomba, North Wide Bay, Gladstone, Central Highlands and Sunshine Coast at the event.

SQUAD: Tyrrell Howard (The Waves), Billy Stefaniuk (The Waves), Trent Seeds (The Waves), Shaun Collins (Wallaroos), Joey Alberts (Wallaroos), Nathan Sullivan (Isis), Clinton Horne (The Waves), Kevin Sherriff (Brothers), Dan McLennan (The Waves), Robert Nona (The Waves), Jake Thompson (Isis), Chris Ford (The Waves), Reece Maughan (The Waves), Zac Bainbridge (Isis), Josh Tanner (Wests), Michael Wise (The Waves), Steve Dwyer (Hervey Bay), William Jung (Wallaroos), James Prichard (Wests), Sam Robinson (Past Brothers), Hayden Priestley (Wests), Danny Moran (Easts), Tim Cole (Isis)