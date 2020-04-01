Menu
Keni Nadaro completes an easy try for the Avondale Tigers last year. All NDRL and BRL competitions have been suspended until June at the earliest.
Sport

BRL and NDRL delayed further

Shane Jones
1st Apr 2020 11:35 AM
LEAGUE: The Bundaberg Rugby League and the Northern Districts Rugby League now won’t start at the earliest until June.

The Queensland Rugby League announced this morning that the suspension of all rugby league activity in the state had been extended to June 1.

It follows consultation with the QRL’s chief medical officer and how the coronavirus crisis is impacting the country.

The QRL was adamant that it remained committed to playing matches and training this year in community rugby league.

But only if it is healthy and safe to do so.

“This review process may result in the need to reduce or extend the suspension period as outlined here, based on the advice available at the time,” QRL managing director Robert Moore said.

“We know that many of our volunteers are going through their own personal challenges throughout this unprecedented time.

“What is heartening is the support that so many are providing to their members.

“We are also encouraged to hear that many of our leagues and clubs are exploring revised competition formats and playing conditions, should circumstances allow games to be played.”

The NewsMail is seeking comment from the BRL and NDRL about how the latest information impacts their competition.

More to come.

