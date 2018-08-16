Britt rolls to Budapest to take on the best

HUNGRY FOR SUCCESS: Bundaberg-born, Hervey Bay-based boxer Brittany Roll will compete at the world titles in Budapest, Hungary, next week.

BOXING: Brittany Roll could become known as an accidental world champion should her Hungarian adventure go to plan in the next fortnight.

That is not a slight on her ability in the faintest - you don't become an Australian and Oceania champion if you don't know what you're doing.

It is more about her path to becoming a champion junior boxer, one who will fly out on Saturday to compete at the AIBA Youth Women's World Championship in Budapest.

"I originally started for netball fitness, and then ended up giving netball up and sticking to boxing about four years ago,” the former junior Alloway netballer said.

"I was in the rep teams and stuff so all right, I guess. I was goal attack and wing attack.”

Now, the orthodox fighter - who will take a more aggressive plan into the world championships - is set on her sport.

A product of Sid Blair's Bundaberg Boxing Club, Roll has trained with Rodd Hanns at Hervey Bay PCYC Boxing Gym for the past six months.

"I've known Sid and Britt for a long time so I was fortunate she came down to the gym and kept training, and wanted to develop her boxing,” Hanns said. "She was unfortunate not to get the decision at the state titles, but she represented Queensland at nationals.

"She went through and won that, represented Australia at the Oceania Youth Championships in Samoa and won that.

"This opportunity is fantastic, to represent your country on the world stage against competitors from all over the world. It's going to be a big tournament for her.”

Hanns said the 18-year-old would be ready to mix it with the best in the world.

"She's gritty, she likes to move up and take control of her fights. Defence is still good, but she likes to get on the front foot and take the fight to her opponents,” Hanns said.

"Her higher work rate (is the weapon). She goes to town straight away then backs up the points. She's unrelenting when it comes to that, and really puts pressure on her opponents.”

Roll will fight in the 57kg division, and is working hard in this final week before she boards the plane for Hungary.

"I'm very excited. It's going to be a new experience which could be challenging, but it's going to be good.

"As soon as I got back from Oceanias I started my 10-week program which started off very intense. I've been in Canberra for the past two weeks training with the Australian coach.

"I'm just shortening things and getting sharper.

"I do sprints in the morning then a general boxing session in the afternoon to keep up my sharpness.

"I'm expecting massive competition, tough opponents. It will be just like any other fight, any other tournament, once I get in the ring.”

Roll's first bout will be on August 23, with finals - if she qualifies - on August 31.

She and the Australian team will return after the competition ends on September 1.