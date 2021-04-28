Britney set to finally break her silence

Britney Spears is gearing up to speak in court regarding her longstanding and much-publicised conservatorship case.

Variety reports that the 39-year-old star is set to appear before a judge in June after her lawyer Samuel Ingham asked the court to set a date on an "expedited basis" - emphasizing the urgency of the matter.

Spears' lawyer said the pop star, who requested permission to speak, would "address the court directly". He did not indicate what she would say; only that it would concern the "status of the conservatorship".

The hearing was set by Judge Brenda Penny for June 23 at Stanley Mosk Courthouse in Los Angeles.

Other matters related to Spears' conservatorship were discussed in court and a separate hearing to address those has been set for July 14.

The appearance will be the first time in years that Spears has stood before a court.

The case surrounding the conservatorship has been well-publicised since the documentary Framing Britney Spears was broadcast in February of this year. The documentary only exacerbated the concerns of Britney fans, who have raised questions about whether the court's orders are taking her best interests into account.

Spears recently broke her silence on the controversial documentary in an Instagram post. She said she hadn't watched it, but was "embarrassed" by it.

"I didn't watch the documentary but from what I did see of it I was embarrassed by the light they put me in," she wrote. "I cried for two weeks and well …. I still cry sometimes!!!!"

Earlier this week, it was revealed Britney's parents are still at loggerheads over their daughter's conservatorship.

Last week Spears' mother, Lynne objected to Jamie Spears' request for his lawyer fees to be covered by Britney's estate. Now, according to People, Jamie has hit back, requesting his law firm - Holland & Knight - overrule Lynne's objection to the firm's fees.

They have stated that her claims hold "evidence bias", while defending their actions related to "media matters".

They also call Jamie, 68, a "fiercely loving" father.

"Despite having zero involvement in her daughter's conservatorship until very recently, Lynne Spears is asserting claims as if she were a party directly involved in the litigation (which she is not)," the document reads.

Jamie's lawyers also claim that Lynne, 65, isn't "acting in the best interests" of Britney, and has "no knowledge" about the fees they have charged.

