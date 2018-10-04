Theresa May’s daggy dancing under fire again

WITH much of the world watching, British Prime Minister Theresa May danced her way on stage at her political party's annual conference to the tune of ABBA's

Mrs May awkwardly combined a few dance steps as she walked - or rather bounced onto the stage in Birmingham, England.

The daggy dancing appeared to refer to her earlier dancing which went viral - especially her odd and robotic bopping during her visit to South Africa and Kenya in August in which she danced along with local guides.

After dancing her way to the lectern at the Conservative Party Conference, Mrs May thanked the crowd for their "warm welcome" and made fun of the mishaps of the previous year's event, in which she coughed uncontrollably and the backdrop sign fell down.

This year, the word "Opportunity" could be seen clearly as she delivered her leader's speech during the final day of the conference.

British Prime Minister Theresa May dances onto the stage to deliver her leader's speech during the final day of the Conservative Party Conference. Picture: Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images

This year's conference took place six months before the UK is due to leave the European Union.

Disagreement and divisions on how exactly Brexit should be implemented still persists.

While Mrs May's dance moves drew laughter and smiles from the audience in the hall, the self-deprecating strategy was not warmly welcomed online in the world of social media.

Watch U.K. Prime Minister Theresa May dance onto the stage at the Conservative Party Conference, to the tune of ABBA's 'Dancing Queen' pic.twitter.com/4e2pf9NcNg — Newsweek (@Newsweek) October 3, 2018

In a week when Mrs May has found herself again embattled over how the UK will implement Brexit, some found her self-mockery to be endearing and a lighthearted gesture.

The Swedish ambassador to the UK also seemed charmed by her choice of music.

As Swedish Ambassador I can only say Bravo to @theresa_may for starting her conference speech with ABBA’s Dancing Queen. #CPC18 — Torbjörn Sohlström (@sohlstromt) October 3, 2018

But elsewhere, Mrs May's dance moves were described on Twitter mostly as an embarrassing and cringe-worthy mistake.

"Whoever thought that was a good idea should be sacked," said a tweet which referred to the Downing Street director of communications.

Observers on social media noted that May's moves were not only robotic but childlike, unfit for a world leader facing the serious tasks outlined in her speech.

Theresa May's entrance dance into the Conservative Party Conference. pic.twitter.com/BB3NwVJTaY — Scott Bryan (@scottygb) October 3, 2018

Mrs May referenced her dancing later in the speech, jokingly suggesting that her own awkward turns have a positive effect on those who witness them.

It's like Theresa May heard the lyrics to Dancing Queen and she thought, "Yes I can dance, I can jive."



Us watching...#CPC18 #CPC2018 pic.twitter.com/VzhiKGIbUP — Joel Gleicher (@JoelG_88) October 3, 2018

But despite the "dancing queen" antics, Mrs May's key speech was mostly serious, especially in the light of her troubled Brexit policy.

Mrs May also declared her government's austerity push is over after nearly a decade of spending cuts in many areas of public services.

"We are not just a party to clean up a mess, we are the party to steer a course to a better future," Mrs May said.

"A decade after the financial crash, people need to know that the austerity it led to is over and that their hard work has paid off."

Mrs May said the government's new multi-year spending plan due next year would continue to bring down debt levels but would see support for public services go up.

Her ABBA jig did not conceal her main message, which was a plea for party unity.

"We are entering the toughest phase of the negotiations," Mrs May said, drawing applause.

"If we stick together and hold our nerve, I know we can get a deal that delivers for Britain."