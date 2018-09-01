Menu
Georgia Hall gets out of a bunker on fourth hole of her second round at the LPGA Cambia Portland Classic at Columbia Edgewater Country Club in Portland, Oregon. Picture: Jonathan Ferrey/Getty
Golf

British Open winner fires a 63 to lead Aussie Minjee Lee

1st Sep 2018 2:51 PM

GEORGIA Hall has shot a nine-under 63 to take a three-stroke lead over Australia's Minjee Lee in the Cambia Portland Classic, and broken the tournament 36-hole record in the process.

The 22-year-old Englishwoman - who four weeks ago won her first LPGA Tour title, the Women's British Open - made five straight birdies in the middle of the back nine.

She missed a chance to match the course record of 62 when her long birdie try went to the right on the par-four 18th.

"The putts were really good," Hall said.

"I holed some really long ones as well and my long game was pretty good today, and I didn't really miss a green that much. I'm extremely happy. I kind of stayed in there and kept trying to get more birdies, so I was happy with that."

Hall has a 15-under 129 total.

She had four birdies on the front nine - three in a row on from holes five to seven - and began the birdie streak on the par-five 12th at tree-lined Columbia Edgewater.

Minjee Lee is sitting second, following her opening 64 with a 68.

The 22-year-old Australian won Michigan's Volvik Championship in May or her fourth LPGA Tour title.

"I just scrambled when I had to and just took advantage of the shots that I hit close," Lee said.

"It was all-around OK today."

Marina Alex, the first-round leader after tying the course record with a 62, had a late bogey in a 71 to fall into a tie with Megan Khang at 11 under.

Khang eagled the par-five fifth in a 65.

Brooke Henderson followed her opening 64 with a 71 to drop into a tie for fifth at nine under.

The 20-year-old Canadian star, the 2015 and 2016 winner at Columbia Edgewater, is coming off a victory Sunday in the CP Women's Open on home soil in Saskatchewan.

Australia's Su Oh was also nine under after a 69.

- AP

