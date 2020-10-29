Menu
British backpacker mentioned in court after alleged GBH

Geordi Offord
29th Oct 2020 3:00 PM
A YOUNG backpacker charged with allegedly punching a man at the East End Hotel in July had his matters mentioned in court today.

Angus David Cheetham is facing one charge of grievous bodily harm.

Cheetham did not appear in the courtroom and was represented by his lawyer Rian Dwyer.

Mr Dwyer told the court a request for justice mediation had been sent and he was waiting for the outcome of the application.

The matter was adjourned to be mentioned again on December 3.

