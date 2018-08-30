Menu
Scott Richardson during his visit to Sydney. Picture: Social media
Crime

UK backpacker bailed after DNA retested

by LUCY HUGHES JONES
30th Aug 2018 4:58 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A BRITISH backpacker whose rape conviction was quashed when an advanced test revealed a second man's DNA was carried by the victim has been granted bail to return to the UK.

Last year a jury found Scott Harry Richardson guilty of having sex with a 23-year-old woman without her consent in December 2015 after meeting her at a Redfern house party.

He had been serving a minimum two-year and three-month jail sentence when a ­retrial was ordered after a crucial DNA sample was subjected to "superior" testing in South Australia and traces of a second man were detected.

The 26-year-old was granted bail in Sydney's Downing Centre District Court on Tuesday and ordered to live in the English city of Bristol until next March when his retrial is slated to begin.

Judge Helen Syme ordered him to surrender his passport to Avon and Somerset Police until he is due to fly back to Australia a fortnight before his March 20 trial.

Richardson was also banned from contacting the American tourist who had been sleeping on a couch when she allegedly woke up to find him attacking her.

In July the NSW Court of Criminal Appeal found the new DNA test, carried out by Forensic Science SA, was "compelling" evidence and would have allowed Richardson to mount a different ­defence.

It's been described as a watershed moment that could have far-reaching ramifications­ in other cases.

Richardson was convicted of two counts of sexual intercourse without consent following a trial involving 18 witnesses in 2016.

His lawyers had argued the DNA found in the alleged victim's vagina was a result of a "secondary transfer".

Richardson told the jury he hugged the woman, who was holidaying in Sydney, on the couch but had mistaken her for someone else.

The new test, used in South Australia, maps 27 markers on the Y chromosome but the "Y-filer" test used by Forensic Analytical Science Service (NSW) only maps 17 markers.

This allowed the superior test to pick up two male profiles taken from the alleged victim's vagina compared to the singular profile originally detected.

Richardson is next due in court on March 6.

crime dna rape uk backpacker

