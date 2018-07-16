McCullough snaps after 229 games as a cleanskin

Andrew McCullough was sent to the bin after punching Chris Satae. (Photo by Bradley Kanaris/Getty Images)

A FLURRY of punches from cleanskin Andrew McCullough on Sunday underlined the frustration the Broncos felt on the way to one of the club's ugliest post-Origin losses.

The Broncos will hope the NRL match review panel view McCullough's 10 minutes sin-bin banishment as being sufficient penalty for a series of punches at Warrior David Satae, at least one of which connected with the head.

McCullough's record for clean, hard football over 229 games may become an additional consideration after he became the latest player to be sin-binned for punching in line with a 2013 rule change.

McCullough had reacted to a forearm to the throat from Satae when attempting to tackle the much bigger Warrior, seven minutes from halftime and with the visiting team already 10-0 up on the way to a 26-6 win at Suncorp Stadium.

Teammate of both angry players got between them when Satae, who was also sin-binned, had words with the Broncos and Queensland hooker shortly before they made their way separately to the dressing-rooms.

Storm centre Curtis Scott's two-week suspension for punching last month was influenced by the damage he caused Dylan Walker, who suffered a broken eye socket.

McCullough cleanskin reputation could save him from suspension. (AAP Image/Darren England)

"Macca's throat is pretty sore and he can't use his voice normally,'' said Broncos skipper Darius Boyd, who said a knock to a leg would not stop him from playing against Penrith on Friday night at Suncorp Stadium.

"We will have to see what happens in the coming week. It's a contact sport and tempers fly sometimes.''

Broncos coach Wayne Bennett said McCullough's reputation as a footballer needed no defending by him and the thought of asking him for an explanation for snapping "doesn't rate on the radar''.

A scuffle breaks out between Broncos and Warriors players. (AAP Image/Darren England)

"It's just the frustration and the build-up from Wednesday night still in the body. He was cleaned up at the end of the day, (a forearm) to his throat,'' he said.

"We've managed to have one of these games every year at the Broncos since I came back (in 2015). I've had them in the past. We've had bigger numbers of players (as Origin representatives), bbt's always around this time of years it happens. The whole club is disrupted.''

