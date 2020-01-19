Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Young woman struck by lightning

by Isabella Magee
19th Jan 2020 11:17 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

 

A YOUNG woman has been taken to hospital after lightning struck a crane she was working in early this morning.

The woman, aged in her 20s, was working through the storm in a crane just off the Port of Brisbane's Port Drv when the vehicle was struck by lightning about 2.50am.

She was transported in a stable condition to the Royal Brisbane and Women's Hospital.

More storms are forecast for the southeast on Sunday, with Brisbane expected to get between 10-30mm of rain.

More Stories

Show More
editors picks emergency lightning storm

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Isis River man died after collision on highway

        premium_icon Isis River man died after collision on highway

        News AN elderly man has died after being involved in a crash involving a truck on the highway.

        Bundaberg’s rainfall for the month has doubled

        premium_icon Bundaberg’s rainfall for the month has doubled

        News THE meteorologist described the storm as “a short intense burst of rainfall” which...

        'I'm going to kill you': Woman tries to hit ex with car

        premium_icon 'I'm going to kill you': Woman tries to hit ex with car

        Crime A WOMAN who tried to hit the father of her children with her car, said she had “a...

        Gidarjil secures 20 year lease extension at Port

        premium_icon Gidarjil secures 20 year lease extension at Port

        News GIDARJIL Development Corporation has secured an extension of the lease at the...