Jemima Moore with a set of Vegemite earrings from the Coles Little Shop collection.
Would you wear your Coles minis?

by Jasmin Lill
31st Aug 2018 11:28 AM
IT started as a joke, but part-time jewellery designer Jemima Moore has come up with a way to work the Coles Little Shop mini collectables into your wardrobe.

"I got my first Little Shop from my boyfriend's aunty. Just as a joke, she said 'and if you get two, you can just make earrings'," she said.

"And I thought, that's actually a really good idea."

A couple of weeks later, Ms Moore from Riverhills, got double ups of the mini noodles and Vegemite and put the plan into action.

"I got my hot glue gun and some earring hooks and just did it," she said.

Ms Moore posted a photo of her noodle earrings to Facebook and had nearly 500 likes.

 

Jemima Moore with a pair of noodle earrings from the Coles Little Shop collection.
"I make earrings from time to time for myself and friends, and I get compliments on them. I use polymer clay and make leaves and bake them in the oven. I'm not really good at it but it's therapeutic."

Ms Moore has debuted her new pieces in public, and while not for everyone, they do get noticed.

"I wore them out and did get some interesting looks," she said.

"It's so easy, and it's so much better than having them thrown into landfill. It's great that people are wanting to do something with them," she said.

And there are plans to broaden the collection, although not all the minis are conducive to being worn as earrings.

"Like the nappies (aren't ideal). I might do potato gems, and I'm looking for the coffee, and the spaghetti sauce - I really love that one."

