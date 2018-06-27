Ayla Good says the pain she was in after the bathroom fire was out-of-control.

WARNING: Graphic images

A FREAK set of events conjured the "perfect storm" which left a Brisbane woman with second degree burns from a bathroom explosion in her apartment.

Ayla Good, 19, and her boyfriend recently moved in to their Mt Gravatt apartment and decided to buy candles to have a bath and relax before the impossibly rare explosion occurred.

Ayla Good suffered horrific burns to her legs from the explosion.

"I had two tiny little tea light candles and a lighter, and I took everything off from around the sink and put it away so there was no chance of it catching fire," Ms Good told The Courier-Mail.

After about 10 minutes in the bath, her cat Winter was continuously meowing at the door, so she got up to move the cat.

Ayla Good will not be able to work for four weeks because of her burns.

"As soon as I opened the door the whole room just lit up in flames, I didn't really know what happened, I was in shock," she said.

"I was screaming over and over, and I could definitely feel my legs were sore, but just looking at me it didn't look like I was in as much pain as what it sounded like."

Ms Good was taking a relaxing bath when the explosion happened.

Ms Good said the pain was “out of control”.

Firefighters found that when Ms Good put contents under her sink in the cupboard, an aerosol can was jammed and had sprayed continuously, leaking out gas and when she opened the bathroom door, the oxygen swooping in created the explosion which was "almost impossible to recreate".

"I ended up leaving the apartment with only a towel wrapped around me and went down the elevator to try and meet the ambulance, but halfway down I couldn't walk anymore, I was just screaming in pain," she said.

The explosion damaged the ceiling in the bathroom.

Ayla Good with her cat Winter.



Ms Good's neighbour and boyfriend found her and took her into the neighbour's bath to wait for QAS to arrive.

"That half an hour when I was in the bath was probably the most pain I've ever been in, it was absolutely terrible, I would go from screaming to being freezing and tired, to screaming again," she said.

"My legs were in out of control pain."

Ms Good works full-time hours as a photographer, and will be out of the job for up to four weeks while she recovers from her burns.

A GoFundMe page has been made to help Ms Good afford rent as well as fixing the damage made to the bathroom from the explosion.

https://www.gofundme.com/recovery-fund-for-ayla