Woman sues after arms caught in train doors

A woman is claiming more than $300,000 in damages after she was caught in train doors as they closed at Central Station. File picture

A BRISBANE woman who injured her spine and hip when she became "trapped between" the doors of a train at Central station as it left the station, has sued for more than $300,000.

Mae Daphne Perral, 35, a singer from Bowen Hills, told the District Court in Brisbane in her claim that she was injured on January 20, 2017 when the train's automatic doors closed on her arms while boarding in the Brisbane central business district.

Perral states in her claim filed on January 15 that she was injured by the doors initially closing around her upper arms, and then further injured when she freed herself from their grip as they "continued unremittingly to close upon her lower-arms, chest and hips".

She claims she did not hear a whistle or station announcement warning her that the doors would be closing as she boarded the train travelling north out of the city on the Ferny Grove line at around 3.45pm.

She is claiming total damages of $305,322 made up of $200,000 for permanent impairment of her earning capacity, $20,487 for future medical expenses and $30,000 for future domestic help.

She argues Queensland Rail Limited, owned by the state government, failed its duty of care to have a system to "identify and respond" to passengers trapped in doors by releasing the doors, allowing them to escape without further injury.

She also claims that QR "knew or ought to have known" that passengers like Ms Perral can arrive at the platform "after any warning that the train's doors would be closing" but before they close, allowing passengers to try to board trains.

QR has not filed a defence and no date for hearing the case has been set.

Ms Perral's lawyer did not respond to requests for comment.