Southeast storms herald a wet weekend

by Chris Honnery
20th Apr 2018 1:41 PM

THUNDERSTORMS and heavy rain are hitting parts of southeast Queensland this afternoon ahead of a forecast wet weekend.

The weather bureau is expecting about 5mm of rain to fall in Brisbane today due to a series of upper troughs moving in from the west.

Residents are also advised to use the Bureau of Meteorology's Marburg weather radar, as the Mt Stapylton one has been taken offline for the second time this year.

The bureau's website states that it is "refurbishing key components of Brisbane Mt Stapylton Radar in mid-April, to complete a midlife upgrade that will extend the life of the radar by another 10 years".

It advised residents to use the nearby Marburg and Gympie radars while the Mt Stapylton radar remains offline until late April.

The bureau has forecast a high chance of showers throughout Brisbane again tomorrow, with similar conditions on the Gold Coast.

