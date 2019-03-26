Menu
Ex-tropical cyclone Trevor heads back east after wreaking havoc in the Northern Territory.
Weather

Ex-cyclone to dump up to 300mm on state

by Elise Williams
26th Mar 2019 4:55 AM

EX-TROPICAL cyclone Trevor will bring heavy rain to parts of the state in the coming days.

It is expected the weather system, which currently sits on the Northern Territory coastline, will travel down south into Queensland as early as tomorrow.

Latest weather observations

Mount Isa, the western Gulf country and Channel country can expect to see heavy rain, with warnings in place for potential flash flooding following an expected 50-100mm of rain, and the potential for more.

"The region around Channel country and just south of Mount Isa may see rainfall of up to 300mm," the Bureau of Meteorology's Annabelle Ford said.

"There may be localised flash flooding and river rises within those regions.

"Warnings are in place."

The rain is unlikely to fall in February's flood-affected regions, and instead will bring relief to dryer parts of outback Queensland.

Rain can also be expected in Brisbane and along the southeast coast from Wednesday, with light thunderstorms and a possible 10-20mm of rain predicted.

Storms will bring much needed reprieve from the extreme heat, with temperatures around the southeast expected to drop to mid-twenties by Wednesday.

