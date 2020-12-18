Menu
A Brisbane university student has won $20 million in Powerball. Picture: Supplied
News

Uni student to retire after winning $20m jackpot

by Nathan Edwards
18th Dec 2020 4:38 PM
A 20-year-old university student says he will retire immediately after winning $20 million in last night's Powerball lotto.

Trading in textbooks and HECS fees for the high life, the McGregor man described the disbelief of his Thursday night win after he said he bought the ticket at the last minute.

"Oh man. Oh my god. I can't believe it," he said.

"It's funny as all day I was meaning to get a Powerball ticket, but I was busy and never got to it.

"This evening, I kept thinking 'okay, what am I forgetting?' which is when I remembered to get my ticket before the draw closed.

"I'm never going to work again."

Along with being able to afford the luxury of retiring early, the man also revealed some of his first winnings will go towards friends, family and charities.

"People give their whole lives to work, but I'm going to put my family and friends first. I'm going to help them and surprise them - some have been through a tough year," he said.

Originally published as Brisbane uni student to retire after winning $20m jackpot

